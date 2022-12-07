Auchi Poly expels 40 students for result falsification

The Management of Auchi Polytechnic says it had expelled 40 students over results falsification and deficiency at the point of entry into some programmes at the institution.

In a news bulletin by the Information and Public Relations Unit of the institution on Wednesday and endorsed by Adebola Ogunboyowa, Head of the unit, the polytechnic said the students were expelled following the outcome of the regular verification exercise for the 2020/2021 academic session.

According to Ogunboyowa, the affected students were involved in forgery and falsification of results to gain admission into National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

Ogunboyowa said the expelled students cut across different departments in the polytechnic, adding that the Rector of the institution, Dr Salisu Umar, had proposed 12 new programmes to commence in 2022/2023 academic session.

