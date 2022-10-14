Auchi Poly loses Public Relations Officer, Oshiobugie

The Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State has lost its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Mustafa Oshiobugie. Oshiobugie died ten days after the death of the former Acting Rector, Engr. Mustapha Zubir. It was gathered that he died from a protracted illness at the wee hours of Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua in Esan Central Local Government Area of the state. Late Oshiobugie, who is survived by his wife, according to sources, has been in and out of the hospital for treatment from an undisclosed ailment. Efforts to get reactions from the Polytechnic Rector, Dr. Salisu Umar, were not successful as his cell phone was engaged for hours. However, a crosssection of students who spoke to journalists lamented the death of the school PRO, describing it as ‘one death, too many in the institution in recent times’.

