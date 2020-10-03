Metro & Crime

Auchi Poly Rector Jimah is dead

The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo State, Dr Momodu Jimah, is dead.
He passed on Friday night at 7pm, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.
Public Relations Officer of Auchi Polytechnic, Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie, in a telephone interview confirmed the sad incident on Saturday.
Oshiobugie said: “The institution is mourning following the demise of her rector who passed away on Friday at 7.00pm after a brief illness.”
“His remains will be committed to mother earth today Saturday at 10 am according to Islamic rites.”

