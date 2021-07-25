Audiomack, music streaming platform unveils monetization program

Audiomack, a music streaming and discovery platform that allows artists, labels, and distributors to share unlimited music, has continued to level the playing field for independent artists by making its direct monetization program,

The Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), available worldwide on four continents. A statement by the group said it is now open in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Mexico (LATAM), India (South Asia), Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, and Europe.

The statement also stated that due to the power and ease of AMP, Audiomack stands out as “the only streaming service to directly pay artists with no thirdparty.”

The statement further explained that authenticated creators are paid instantly through the backend of the digital streaming provider, setting a precedent worldwide with the global launch of AMP.

More so, the statement stated that some of the most influential artists of today have utilized AMP as a stepping-stone to critical mass. In its initial beta phase in 2019, the program attracted future superstars such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, and Flume to name a few.

They each adopted the program and leveraged it in order to reach the Audiomack community and beyond. “These artists and many more have benefited immensely from the beta, and their success speaks to the power of AMP.

The first step in direct monetization is authentication. Operating with complete transparency and democratizing music like never before, creators may apply for authentication now.

Requirements are at least two uploads and 1,000 plays.” Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that allows artists, labels, and distributors to share unlimited music, fans to discover new artists, songs, albums, mixtapes, playlists, podcasts and more.

Breaking the best and hottest new music through a mix of real-time trending, top charts, and expertly-curated playlists, Audiomack showcases music’s up-next stars.

