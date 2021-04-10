News

Audiomack, Slum2School support students from indigent communities

To further the development of music industry and empower the next generation of creatives, Audiomack is committing $5,000 worth of tablets and headsets to support the Slum2School initiative in Africa. The initiative is a volunteer- driven development organisation empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills and psychosocial support to enable them realise their full potential and become social reformers. The funds will support 38 learners with tablets in the virtual learning programme, which was designed to combat the impact of COVID-19 on education in disadvantaged communities in Nigeria.

Speaking on the initiative, the Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships, Audiomack Africa, Charlotte Bwana, reiterated the group’s commitment to empowering its host communities. Also commenting, the Founder of Slum2School Africa, Otto Orondaam, said: “We are glad to collaborate with Audiomack who shares in our vision to transform the society by empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with quality education. We also call on individuals and organizations to support this cause and help make an impact in Nigeria’s educational development”.

