Arts & Entertainments

Audiomack teams up with Beat 99.9FM  Lagos for top 10 countdown

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Music streaming platform, Audiomack has teamed up with leading radio station, The Beat 99.9FM Lagos to broadcast “Audiomack Top 10 Countdown” which features the top 10 Nigerian songs picked off the Audiomack charts.
The music programme, which premiered on January 14, 2021 and scheduled to air weekly, every Thursday at 7pm, was designed to provide a wider audience with an incredible drivetime musical experience.
In addition, each episode of the show will be placed as a podcast on the Audiomack app, making it available to millions of Audiomack users across the continent and expanding the digital reach of the innovative storytelling content that’s being produced by The Beat 99.9FM Lagos.
Speaking about the partnership, Charlotte Bwana, Head of Business Development and Media Partnerships of Audiomack, Africa highlighted the company’s commitment to building stronger relationships with Nigerians by providing easy access to music.
She said: “Our mission is to move music forward and we are grateful for the opportunity to leverage a platform like The Beat 99.9FM Lagos to give the wider Nigerian audience a feel of the thrilling musical experience offered on the Audiomack app.”
Also commenting, Deji Awokoya, General Manager of The Beat 99.9FM Lagos said: “We are glad to combine efforts with Audiomack to strengthen our digital presence and provide our listeners with an all-new exciting experience which is a perfect blend of entertaining music and engaging content. At The Beat 99.9FM Lagos, we continuously make efforts towards providing clutter breaking content for our listeners and the Top 10 Countdown by Audiomack is a testament to this.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

He was a thorough professional – Mr. Latin eulogizes Ogun Majek

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, a.k.a Mr. Latin, has described the late Ogun Majek has a leading light in the film industry till his death and a thorough professional. The veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, a.k.a Ogun Majek, died on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke […]
Arts & Entertainments

Primary school pupil poses in front of his ‘shopping complex’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A primary school pupil identified as Ismail Yusuf has inspired some netizens after photos of himself posing in front of his “shopping complex” in Rano Town, Kano State, emerged on social media. It was gathered that the little boy opened the small shop with money and goods contributed by well-meaning Nigerians after he was earlier […]
Arts & Entertainments

GBENGA ADEYINKA: Joblessness due to COVID -19 made me more creative

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

At over 50 years of age, the ever-charming Gbenga Adeyinka has his name associated with comedy in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The veteran comedian holds an impeccable record of making a deliberate effort in championing the growth of comedy in the South-Western part of the country. This became the base of his conversation with YUSUFF […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica