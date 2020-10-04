Business

Audi’s updated A4 now available in Africa

The latest Audi A4 is now available in South Africa sporting a refreshed design, engines options with a mildhybrid system (MHEV) and a fully connected driving experience.

 

From the outside the A4 features a new headlight design, the grille is now broader and flatter and a lower set shoulder line when viewed in profile. There are three models in the line up: 35 TFSI, 40 TFSI and the sportier S4 model and three different trim level options, namely Standard, Advanced and S line.

 

The S model is available with the standard high gloss styling package and there 12 paint hues to choose from, including a new Terra Grey colour option. 17-inch sized wheels are standard on the entry trimline and a 18-inch standard wheel size on the Advanced and S line trims.

 

19-inch wheels are optional while the S4 offers 19-inch wheels as standard with a choice of three designs. Inside, there’s a new MMI touch display, the control centre for the new operating system. Interior customisation to standard seating is available in a variety of leather/leatherette colour combinations.

 

The S line interior package can be combined freely with the exterior lines and comes with Fine Nappa leather with S embossing says Audi.

 

The new MMI system is modeled on smartphone interface. It has a high-res 25cm screen that displays the menu and infotainment options. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all models within the range.

 

There fully integrated connectivity package offers advanced infotainment, navigation and Car-to-X services which take advantage of the swarm intelligence to service, safety and convenience says Audi. Audi connect uses online connectivity with the vehicle, to provide real-time information and multiple digital functions.

 

This includes delivering internet services to the car via an embedded sim (installed directly into the vehicle) and used through the myAudi app. When inside the vehicle, the MMI (multimedia interface) and virtual cockpit becomes the mechanic of use. The Car2X services incorporated in Audi Connect offer safety and service features including emergency call or roadside assistance.

 

There is access to live and integrated Google Earth navigation and traffic information allow the driver to easily plan trips through the myAudi app and send destinations and routes directly to the vehicle.

