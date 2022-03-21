News Top Stories

Audit Queries: Reps summon 17 NNPC subsidiaries

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives public accounts committee (PAC) has once again summoned the 17 subsidiaries of the defunct Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), now NNPC Limited to appear before it to answer questions on the audit queries issued by the Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF). The queries border on the operations of the organisation’s finances between 2014 and 2019.

The summon, which was signed by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun) dated March 16, 2022 was addressed to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Limited, Engr. Mele Kyari.

The letter titled: “Consideration of the Auditor General of Federation’s Annual report on Federations account 2014-2019 financial year and non-rendition of audited accounts by NNPC subsidiaries covering the period 2014-2019 to the Auditor General’s Office”.

It reads: “Pursuant to section 85, 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution as amended and Order XX Rule 6 of the House of Representatives Standing Order, I again request you to provide all the Managing Directors of the following 17 NNPC subsidiaries with their accounting officers to appear before the committee and answer all issues raised against them in the above subject matter.”

The subsidiaries include Nigeria Petroleum Development Company Limited, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited, Pipeline and Products Marketing Company Limited, Duke Oil Company Inc; West Africa Gas Limited Nidas Marine Limited who will appear on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Others are Hyson (Nigeria) Limited, Nigeria

Gas Company, National Engineering and Technical Company, National Petroleum Exchange, NNPC Pensions Limited, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company who are to appear on Thursday, March 24, 2022, while Port Harcourt Refining Company, NNPC Retail Limited, Integrated Data Service Limited, National Petroleum Investment & Management Services (NAPIMS) and Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency PPPRA) are expected to appear on Friday, March 25.

The companies, according to the letter, are expected to provide copies of their Audited Accounts for 2015 -2021 in compliance with financial regulation No, 3210(v), Evidence of Submission of copies to the Auditor General Office for the Federation.

 

They are also to present to the House, evidence justifying noncooperation in respect of constitutional checks conducted based on Section 85(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

VAT/Stamp Duty: Financial experts, OPS seek urgent resolution

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Taiwo Hassan

Following the crises currently brewing around Value Added Tax (VAT) collection and administration of Stamp Duty, financial experts and members of the organised private sector have expressed concerns that the development will have a far reaching effect on both Federal Government finances in the long run as well as impact negatively on businesses if not […]
News

Delta’s tragic Saturday: Cleric slumps, dies on altar

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

It was a tragic Saturday traged in Delta State yesterday, as a minister of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rev Efe Urhogo, who was ministering at St John’s Anglican Church, Okpara Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area in the state, slumped and died on  the Altar.   This came as a yet to be […]
News

Group hails COAS Buratai, Military over sacrifices in restoring peace to Yobe State

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some stakeholders from 17 local governments in Yobe State have applauded Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and the nation’s military for restoring peace in the state.   The group, under the auspices of Yobe Progressive Association (YPA) consented that the troops have done extremely well in securing lives and properties in the state.   In a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica