News

Audit queries: Reps summons 17 NNPC subsidiaries

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives public accounts committee (PAC) has once again summoned the 17 subsidiaries of the defunct Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), now NNPC Limited to appear before it to answer questions on the audit queries issued by the Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF).

The queries border on the operations of the organisation’s finances between 2014 and 2019.

The summon, which was signed by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun) dated March 16, 2022 was addressed to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Limited, Engr. Mele Kyari.

The letter titled “Consideration of the Auditor General of Federation’s Annual report on Federations account 2014-2019 financial year and non-rendition of audited accounts by NNPC subsidiaries covering the period 2014-2019 to the Auditor General’s Office”.

It reads: “Pursuant to section 85, 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution as amended and Order XX Rule 6 of the House of Representatives Standing Order, I again request you to provide all the Managing Directors of the following 17 NNPC subsidiaries with their accounting officers to appear before the committee and answer all issues raised against them in the above subject matter.”

The subsidiaries include Nigeria Petroleum Development Company Limited, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited, Pipeline and Products Marketing Company Limited, Duke Oil Company Inc; West Africa Gas Limited Nidas Marine Limited who will appear on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Others are Hyson (Nigeria) Limited, Nigeria Gas Company, National Engineering and Technical Company, National Petroleum Exchange, NNPC Pensions Limited, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company who are to appear on Thursday, March 24, 2022, while Port Harcourt Refining Company, NNPC Retail Limited, Integrated Data Service Limited, National Petroleum Investment & Management Services (NAPIMS) and Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency PPPRA) are expected to appear on Friday, March 25.

The companies, according to the letter, are expected to provide copies of their Audited Accounts for 2015 -2021 in compliance with financial regulation No, 3210(v), Evidence of Submission of copies to the Auditor General Office for the Federation.

They are also to present to the House, evidence justifying non-cooperation in respect of constitutional checks conducted based on Section 85(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC: No constitutional breach in Buni’s appointment as C’ttee Chair – Giadom

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Past Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom has faulted critics on the appointment of the Governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Mala Buni as the party’s caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee Chairman.   According to him, there was no breach of APC’s Constitution in the appointment as Buni was not elected […]
News

Sack of LAUTECH VC: Respect autonomy of tertiary institutions, Akande tells Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Chairman, Nigerian Communications Communication (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, has called on Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to respect the autonomy of tertiary institutions in the state in order to ensure quality education and academic freedom in the institutions. Akande, a professor of political science, in a statement he made available to journalists yesterday, said […]
News

Senate, minister disagree over proposed ICT school

Posted on Author Chukwu David

There was a sharp disagreement yesterday between the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, over the proposed Institute of Information and Communication Technology in Iwo, Osun State. The disagreement ensued at the National Assembly, Abuja, during a one-day public hearing on the bill seeking to set […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica