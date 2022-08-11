Audit Query: Reps reject NIPC’s submission

The House of Representatives yesterday rejected the submission of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) on the Audit queries from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation on nonrendition of audited fi-nancial statement for the period covering 2020- 21 financial years.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House, Hon. Woke Oke (PDP, Osun), who announced this said that the supporting documents were not signed or authenticated by any authority, which made the submission invalid in the eyes of the law.

He announced that the committee would stood down all its queries and directed newthe NIPC’s new executive secretary, Mrs Saratu Umàr, to go back with the submission to enable her to familiarise herself with it and come back to defend it by next week Wednesday The Director of Finance of the Commission, Mr. Mr Akwada James, while testifying said he did know how to explain the item by item in the queries as demanded by the committee. The committee also faulted the claim of the commission that its supervisory minister gave it approval to spend its over N1billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), describing as illegal and unacceptable.

