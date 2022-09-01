News

Audit Report: N11.9bn looted from Kwara treasury between 2011-2019

A forensic audit report has stated that about N11.9 billion was looted from the treasury of Kwara State between 2011 and 2019.

The report also showed that N2 billion cash withdrawals not tied to any project or official expenditure was made within eight days in February 2019, barely one month to the general election.

Presenting the report to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday, Partner at the SSAC and Professionals Anthony Iniomoh said the report covered Internally Generated Revenue; capital receipts; internal and external loans; recurrent/overhead expenditure; personnel cost (salaries and wages); capital expenditure; assets disposed; Kwara State Internal Revenue Service; Infrastructural Fund Kwara (IFK); and Harmony Holdings Limited, among others.

 

