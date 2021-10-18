Business

Auditor appoints director of media

The Governing Council of the Society for West African Internal Audit Practitioners (SWAIAP) has approved the appointment of Mr Nelson Egware as director, media and publications.

 

The appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the President and Chief Executive Officer of SWAIAP, Patrick Nzechukwu. By the appointment, the letter noted that Egware becomes a member of the Council of SWAIAP.

Egware, a Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and finance as well as postgraduate diploma in journalism from the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ) in affiliation with the University of Maiduguri.

 

Also, he possessed Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master Of Banking and Finance (MBF) and Master of Science (MSc) degrees.

