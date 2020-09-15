News

Auditor-General: Rep calls for internal succession

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

As the Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine, is set to retire in October, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Musa Dachung Bagos (PDP, Plateau), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a successor from the Office of the Auditor- General for the Federation (OAuGF).

 

Bagos, who represents Jos South/Jos East federal constituency of Plateau State in a statement in Abuja, appealed to the President to make use of professionals that had risen through the ranks in the civil service and avoid appointing people from outside the system.

 

Bagos decried the practice whereby duly qualified professionals in the Office of the Auditor-General would be sidelined and people brought in from outside the system to become the Auditor- General for the Federation.

 

The statement reads in part; “Mr. President, I am are aware that the position of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) will become vacant by October 25, 2020.

 

Therefore, in line with your avowed commitment to the fight against corruption and in the spirit of repositioning the public service for greater efficiency and accountability, I wish to appeal to you to consider appointing his successor from among the directors in the OAuGF.

