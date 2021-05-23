Sports

Audu Adamu Ejo, Super Sand Eagles coach, is dead

Audu Adamu Ejo, head coach of Nigeria’s beach soccer national team better known as the Super Sand Eagles, has passed on.
Isiaka Olawale, former captain of the Sand Eagles told TheCable that Adamu had been ill for a while before he died from diabetes on Saturday in an undisclosed hospital in Ayingba, Kogi state.
“It came to me as a rude shock that Ejo is no more because it was barely an hour that it was posted on our platform [Sand Eagles whatsapp group] that we needed to support him, that we were told he died,” Olawale said.
“He had been sick for a while. He got better and got sick again. He had always been dealing with diabetes. Reason why he never took any sugar content whenever we are in camp.
“He managed the situation pretty well but I am still in shock that he is no more.
“Just like we lost Agbo, our assistant coach then, we have lost another great Beach Soccer coach. He is a great loss to the sporting family. May his soul Rest In Peace.”
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also mourned the deceased via its official Twitter handle.
“Ejo” — as he was fondly called — was appointed as the Sand Eagles coach in 2009. He was an assistant to Shuaibu Amodu and Kelechi Emetole, both of blessed memories.
He led Nigeria to win their second Beach Nations Cup title the same year he was appointed as the head coach of the team.
He also took the two-time African champion to six Beach Soccer World Cup tournaments and three Copa Lagos successes.

