AUFCDN threatens strike, issues 7-day ultimatum to FG 

…insists herders have right to live, do business anywhere in Nigeria

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) comprising of 75 independent unions, has threatened to withdraw its services nationwide, should the Federal Government fail to meet its demands within the next seven days.

AUFCDN is demanding protection of its members, payment of N475 billion compensation for lives of members and properties lost during the #ENDSARS protest and Shasha market chaos, dismantling of all road blocks on federal highways, and an agreement with state governments to withdraw services anytime their members were subject to attack.

This was contained in a communique signed by the President AUFCDN, Comrade Muhammad Tahir and the Secretary General, Ahmed Ahmed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja,

The Union lamented that despite the series of complaints written to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National and State Houses of Assembly, first class Emirs, relevant agencies and all security apparatus in the country, its members have continued to suffer various forms of intimidation, frustration, humiliation as well as the destruction of properties, while some have been killed.

They listed the challenges confronting AUFCDN members to include armed robbery, kidnapping and multiple taxation arising from the illegal road blocks mounted at strategic locations which in total amounts to N450, 000 spent before arriving their destinations.

