AuGF indicts NASS mgt of N9.424bn frivolous expenses

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation has indicted the management of the National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission of embarking on an unexplained expenditure amounting to N9.424 billion in the 2019 financial year.

 

The indictment is contained in the “Auditor General for the Federation annual report on non-compliance/ internal control weaknesses issues in ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government of Nigeria for the year ended 31st December 2019”

 

According to the query, about N5.521 billion of such expenditure was credited to the House of Representatives in five different audit queries, N3.595 billion credited to the Senate in seven audit queries, while N307.676 million was credited to the National Assembly Service Commission in two audit queries.

 

The Report with reference AuGF/AR.2019/02, addressed to the Clerk to the National Assembly and dated September 15, 2021 was signed by the Auditor  General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu.

 

It said that the sum of N2.550 billion was granted to members of the House of Representatives as running costs between July and December 2019 without evidence to show what the funds were used for, nor was the money retired.

 

It also said that the sum of N258 million was given to 59 staff of the House, while another N107.912 million was given to two staff for repairs and maintenance of unspecified residential quarters, denying government of the statutory VAT and WHT of 10,791,296 accruable if the work had been awarded to contractors.

 

The AuGF report also said that the sum of N1, 594,807,097.83 was paid to revenue authorities between February and December 2019 as PAYE (six members), Car Loan (five members) and Housing Loan (six members) without acknowledgment receipts from the relevant revenue authorities.

 

The Clerk to the Nation Assembly, Arch. Amos Ojo, is expected to appear before the committee when the House reconvenes in January.

 

