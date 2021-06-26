News

AuGF queries NPA mgt over alleged multibillion naira financial irregularities

The office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) has raised the alarm over alleged multibillion naira  financial irregularities in the transactions of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in its audited 2017 consolidated and separate financial statement.

 

The queries signed by the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF)!, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu and dated May 24, 2021, were submitted to  the House of Representatives Public Accoubts Committee (PAC) headed by Hon. Wole Oke.

The AuGF is demanding full explanations from the management of the NPA on its audited accounts, which was submitted to his office on February 22, 2019 for comments in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

 

The queries include stand-alone financial statements, non-current assets (depreciation, addition to fixed assets, property, plant and equipment and interest in joint ventures), current assets (cash and cash equivalent, trapped fund in Enterprise Bank, inventories, trade receivables etc), liabilities, statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, expenditures and administrative expenses.

