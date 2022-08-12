AuGF, union feud over indiscriminate staff redeployment

Action constitutional, says Mgt

There is a simmering tussle between the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF), Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, and the leadership of staff union over allegations of official highhandedness levelled against the former. Aghughu has been accused of malicious redeployment of staff, particularly union officers, who dare challenge his leadership style, out of the Abuja headquarters to other states of the federation. “One of the many incidents is the illegal and controversial transfer of Mr Tugbogbo Abiodun from the Abuja headquarters to Jigawa State.”

As a result, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has drawn a battle line with the AuGF. The union in a petition titled “Request for the Reversal of the Deployment of Comrade Tugbogbo Abiodun” addressed to the office of the AuGF is demanding immediate reversal of the redeployment.

The petition dated July 26, 2022, and signed for the Secretary General of the association by one Isaac Ojemheneke and sighted by this correspondent, was received the same day by the AuGF’s office. The petition stated that the redeployment of Abiodun by Aghughu contravened the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Conventions 87 and 98, which frown at undue redeployment of a sitting Trade Union Executive. It, therefore, advised the Auditor-General to immediately reverse the posting in the interest of peace. However, head of the Press Unit at AuGF , Eme Ika Ika, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, denied the allegations.

She described the allegations against Aghughu as baseless and unsubstantiated. “For the avoidance of doubt, Section 85(6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) states that “in the exercise of his function under the constitution, the Auditor- General shall not be subject to the direction or control of any authority or person. “It was in the exercise of the foregoing that the AuGF has been redeploying staff of his office to areas that are commensurate with their grade level, experiences and qualifications irrespective of their ethnic or religious backgrounds,” Ika said.

