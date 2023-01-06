Metro & Crime

Augument Over Fuel: Man stabbed to death in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Taiwo Jimoh

 

 

Police in Lagos have said that an argument over leftover fuel from a carnival has reportedly resulted in the death of one Mr Fubara Onyengi.

The carnival to celebrate the New Year’s Day took place at Lakeview Phase 2, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, according to the police Public Relations Officer, SP. Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin said on Friday that Onyengi reportedly died from the stabbing, following the argument.

He said that a brother to the deceased, whose name was not mentioned, reported the case at the Estate Police Station in Amuwo-Odofin.

The deceased’s brother was said to have told the police that about 7a.m. on January 1, his brother was stabbed in the throat by someone simply identified as Sunday.

 

Reporter

