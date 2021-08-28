News

August meeting highlights women’s role in homes, community development, says NOA boss

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The annual home coming of women in the South East zone of Nigeria, popularly known as August meeting, has been described as a veritable platform to showcase the critical role of women in homes and communities. In her message to this year’s annual home coming of the women of Umuosu and Umuode Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, the State Director of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Dr Ngozi Okechukwu, challenged women to rise to the task of family responsibilities and community development.

The NOA Director said the August meeting has provided a forum for the cross fertilization of ideas as both those in diaspora and home interact to find ways for collective efforts aimed at developing their communities. Dr Okechukwu said NOA was using this year’s August meeting as a platform to drive home the message of risk communication, community engagement on Covid19 and essential family practices.

She said National Orientation Agency in partnership with UNICEF, Ministries of Health, Information and other relevant government agencies was using the mass home coming of women to drive the message of compliance to COVID-19 risk mitigation measures and COVID-19 vaccination as well as debunking rumours associated with the safety of the vaccine.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Civil society groups set to clash with IPOB over stay-at-home order

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA

South-East Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (SECSOs) is reportedly set for a collusion with the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) over the stay-at-home order issued by the separatist group in the South-East every Monday until its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released from dtention.   Meanwhile, civil servants in Anambra State are said to have […]
News

NAFDAC advises Bauchi residents on contaminated drugs, food items

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised residents of Bauchi State not to buy contaminated drugs and food items. The agency said some traders convey food items through kerosene, diesel and petrol tankers from state to state. According to the body, such items are contaminated. NAFDAC Director-General (DG), Prof. […]
News Top Stories

Yinka Odumakin: Nigeria has lost a patriot, says gov Ortom

Posted on Author  Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase said the death of Mr. Odumakin is the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and patriotism. He said Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica