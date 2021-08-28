August meeting highlights women’s role in homes, community development, says NOA boss

The annual home coming of women in the South East zone of Nigeria, popularly known as August meeting, has been described as a veritable platform to showcase the critical role of women in homes and communities. In her message to this year’s annual home coming of the women of Umuosu and Umuode Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, the State Director of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Dr Ngozi Okechukwu, challenged women to rise to the task of family responsibilities and community development.

The NOA Director said the August meeting has provided a forum for the cross fertilization of ideas as both those in diaspora and home interact to find ways for collective efforts aimed at developing their communities. Dr Okechukwu said NOA was using this year’s August meeting as a platform to drive home the message of risk communication, community engagement on Covid19 and essential family practices.

She said National Orientation Agency in partnership with UNICEF, Ministries of Health, Information and other relevant government agencies was using the mass home coming of women to drive the message of compliance to COVID-19 risk mitigation measures and COVID-19 vaccination as well as debunking rumours associated with the safety of the vaccine.

