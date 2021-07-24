AUGUSTINA WURAOLA COKER: I’m driven by passion, desire to offer quality services

Augustina Wuraola Coker, a travel consultant, is the founder and chief executive officer of Cokeson Travels Lagos, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her journey in the world of travels, emphasising the importance of travel consultant in the value chain

Background

Born to the family of Jibolu Taiwo of Egbaland in Ogun State, Augustina Wuraola Coker, who was brought up in the finest culture and creed, has grown to become a pretty and enchanting young business executive, straddling the world of travels where she operates as a respected and one of the most sought after travel consultants, as the founder and chief executive officer of Cokeson Travels. She attended Olabisi Onabanjo University where she obtained a bachelor degree in Industrial Relations and University of Lagos, Akoka for her Master’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management. As a travel consultant she was trained at Frontier Academy, Ibadan, Oyo State and also obtained different certifications from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Stepping into the world of travels

Travel business was not her first calling, however, she was introduced to the business in a somewhat strange manner by one of the clients of her former organisation, who for her dashing beauty, personality, panache, disposition and carriage, recommended that her type was fit for travel business and was bound to make a success of it. Since signing up in March 2012, she has never looked back, as almost a decade into the business, she says she is just starting, with her sight on the top as she wants to be counted as one of the top rated travel consultants in Nigeria and the global space. She picks up the narration: ‘‘Initially, I had no knowledge of the travel industry until I met someone, who was a client where I worked after I had graduated from school and she was a travel agent. ‘‘She took a liking to me and was really impressed by my personality and commented that I will fit into the travel industry. She gave me all the preliminary information about the industry and how it worked. She told me I had to first go to an aviation school and she connected me to one, Frontier Academy, Ibadan, Oyo State at the time. When I started my training, my interest heightened. ‘‘I must say I am extremely grateful for the journey every step of the way.’’ There is a world of difference between a travel agent and travel consultant In this part of the world, not everyone knows the difference between a travel agent and travel consultant. She takes on this task, as she says there is a huge difference between both. ‘‘Yes, there is. A travel agent simply sells travel tickets, assist with visa applications and have connection with travel agencies that will enable them sell tickets. However, a travel consultant is fully trained travel personnel that have knowledge of every aspect of travel logistics. ‘‘The travel consultant is properly equipped with travel information, immigration rules, and visa applications inclusive among others. We have a very wide coverage on what we do in the travel industry.

Experience as a travel consultant

My experience in the travel industry for the past nine and a half years has been wonderful. I started the business with zero capital. My first target market was my friends and my personality played a good role as I had created great relationships with friends in my university days. ‘‘I ensured to maintain a good reputation. This helped when I started the business as I was able to advertise my business to them.’’

The break

Competition in the travel business is a stiff one as it is not to the fainted hearted, however, she had an early break when one of her friends introduced her to a friend who she handled his trip to South Africa and from that point on, she became a star travel consultant on the block whom everyone seeks travel advice from. ‘‘My friend introduced me to a friend of his that was travelling to South Africa and that was the first ticket I sold when I started this business nine and a half years ago. From there, I got referrals, widened my network and that kick started the business properly.

Not an easy path to travel

Although she admits that the experience has been great, however, it is not an easy path to plot. ‘‘It has been wonderful, however, there is no business without its downsides. In aviation, mistakes are not forgiven, any mistake on a ticket, may be name error or date error, will definitely cost you. When such mistakes happen, I take responsibility and ensure they do not repeat. All in all, my experience has been awesome and I love being a travel consultant.

Duties of travel consultant

She outlines the functions of a travel consultant, which according to her; ‘‘As of now, due to COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a lot of changes, which have heightened the responsibilities and even the need for a travel consultant. It is no more business as usual. For issues like border controls, visa restrictions and the likes, we get all the necessary information and updates which would help guide the clients. ‘‘Aside that, we help with flights reservations, worldwide hotel accommodation, car hire and we can even assist with other modes of travelling; by sea, railways and others. ‘‘We also assist with application for visas, immigration services, renewal of passports, airport protocols, security services for VIPs, private jet charter, national and international tours, help multinationals establish companies in Nigeria, travel policy advisory for corporate organisations, group bookings and the list goes on and on. Cokeson Travels can take care of everything involved in the travel industry.

The benefits of patronising a travel consultant

‘‘The benefits cannot be overemphasised,’’ she says as she elaborate more on them. ‘‘I always like to say that when a client uses a travel consultant, they do not have to do anything on their own, but only to fly. From your ticket bookings, to immigration services, to take off, you are kept abreast of every detail at every point to avoid getting stranded or confused. ‘‘Also, experience counts in everything we do and that is what we have. Cokeson Travels has a strong relationship with all the airlines in Nigeria, and this has given us access to real time travel deals. It entitles our clients to amazing discounts, giving them access to cheaper rates and because of our certified relationship with these airlines, these discounts and rates are only travel consultants’ privileges which we then make accessible to our esteemed clients. ‘‘We also have deals with corporate organisations as regards their travel arrangements. With Cokeson Travels, making payments is not an issue, as we can book tickets on behalf of the companies based on agreed mode of payment. Optimal satisfaction with no worries is what we offer. All these extra services apart from the major payments are at no cost.

Differentiating an authentic travel consultant from fraudulent ones

With portfolio travel consultants taking over the field, she gives tips on how to identify the genuine travel consultants from the scammers. ‘‘It is very easy for a traveller to identify a genuine travel consultant. Any travel consultant that a client is interested in patronising, he/she has to ensure that the consultant is registered with the right authorities in the industry. Cokeson Travels is registered with the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and we are also an IATA (International Air Transport Association) certified travel agency. ‘‘With these, anyone doing business with us is assured of genuine transactions. People need to deal with only recognised certified agencies to avoid being scammed. Like the popular saying, we are ‘on scam zone.’

I t is cost saving employing the services of a travel consultant

There is everything to gain employing the services of a travel consultant as she says it is cost saving having one. ‘‘It is very cheap and cost effective to use a travel consultant. We have real time access to these airlines and we get tickets at discounted prices which are only accessible to duly certified travel agencies. We extend these discounted prices to our customers, which is cheaper than the rates these airlines make provisions for on their websites. Cheaper rates for same value are what duly certified agencies like us will offer you. The important information we make available to you and being accessible 24 hours is at no cost.

The disadvantage of patronising airlines or buying tickets online

When you buy tickets with your debit cards online, it could be hacked and accessible to internet fraudsters. Apart from that, some tickets are restricted and have certain rules. Not many people have the time to read through all the rules or the airline messages may not be easily understood by the buyer. Terms and conditions are usually skipped by so many of us and this is important especially when buying tickets and matters related to the travel world. These are some of the disadvantages of buying tickets yourself online as any mistake would cost you. Buying ticket directly is even to the traveller’s detriment as he/she would not have access to the premium services and discounted rates the agency will give you that these airlines would not.

Profitability of travel business

It is best to know that the travel business is not a fast money scheme. The profit can be small. But the truth is giving quality services is the goal, money will come after. A lot more people will patronise you because they appreciate your services and can even make complimentary payments as appreciation for your quality of services.

I find fulfillment as a travel consultant

I am very fulfilled as a travel consultant. Since I started, I have not done anything else nor worked anywhere else apart from the travel industry and everyone that knows me knows me as a travel consultant. It has helped my networking skills and I have met amazing people through the journey.

Advice to aspiring young ladies wanting to become a travel consultant

My Advice is ensure your integrity is intact. It is very important. Secondly, confidentiality is key. Your customers’ information must be kept confidential. Constantly seek knowledge, the travel world births different changes, knowledge is power, without it, you may experience loss and lose relevance. Appearance matters too as you must ensure to look smart and vibrant. There is also a place for passion and spirit of service, they are vital to ones’ effectiveness.

Future of travel agency business is bright

The future of travel consultant is bright, no matter how bad situations get, people will need to move from one place to the other and this renders travelling services inevitable. Technology has also played a key role in trav-el business and has tremendously helped.

