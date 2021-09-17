News

Aukus: France recalls envoys amid security pact row

France has said it is recalling its ambassadors in the US and Australia for consultations, in protest at a security deal which also includes the UK.

The French foreign minister said the “exceptional decision” was justified by the “exceptional gravity” of situation.

The alliance, known as Aukus, will see Australia being given the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines, reports the BBC.

The move angered France as it scuppered a multibillion-dollar deal it had signed with Australia.

The agreement is widely seen as an effort to counter Beijing’s influence in the contested South China Sea. It was announced on Wednesday by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

The pact means Australia will become just the seventh nation in the world to operate nuclear-powered submarines. It will also see the allies share cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence and other undersea technologies.

In a statement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who had described the pact as a “stab in back”, said the ambassadors were being recalled at the request of President Emmanuel Macron.

Le Drian said the announcement of the deal “constitute[s] unacceptable behavior between allies and partners whose consequences directly affect the vision we have of our alliances, of our partnerships and of the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe”.

It is believed to be the first time France withdraws ambassadors from the two countries – both traditional long-term allies.

French diplomats in Washington had already cancelled a gala to celebrate ties between the US and France in retaliation.

