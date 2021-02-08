News Top Stories

AU’ll be irrelevant unless overhauled, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…commends Adeoye’s election as commissioner

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the African Union (AU) would become stale unless efforts are made to overhaul it in order to make it more result oriented.

 

The President said this yesterday at an ongoing two-day virtual 34th Summit of the AU. Buhari called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union, to make it more functional in meeting targets.

 

He said: “As your excellences are no doubt aware, global realities demand that the AU be overhauled, if it must remain relevant in intergovernmental processes. We must work concertedly to ensure a productive, self-sufficient and purpose driven organization that will fully serve the interests of the people.

 

“As we commence the operationalization of this new structure and system, Nigeria demands a truly reformed, efficient and effective AU Commission, one that is fully committed to the discharge of its duties and responsibilities.’’ The President commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for presenting a special report on the need to reform the AU.

 

Buhari also appreciate  the support of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in the election of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye as Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

 

The President noted, with gratitude, the overwhelming and historic endorsement of the ambassador with 55 votes, an indication that all the members voted, while congratulating the career diplomat, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA.

 

He urged Adeoye to deploy his knowledge and experience in foreign policy and diplomacy, particularly on bilateral and multilateral issues, to bring value to the new position, with an assurance of the country’s support.

 

The President congratulated all elected members of the African Union Commission, which include the Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat (Chad), and Deputy Chairman, Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa (Rwanda).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Lagos gives employers deadline on tax returns

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has advised all employers of labour in the state to file their company annual tax returns on or before the statutory deadline of January 31, 2021. This is to avoid penalties In line with the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2011 (as amended). The agency […]
News

GOVERNOR UDOM EMMANUEL: A’IBOM’S PROFOUND LEADER At 54

Posted on Author Emmanuel Sam

  * Salvages A’Ibom economy from national recession, debt overhang   * Diversifies economy via industrialisation, Aviation devt   * Harps on enduring peace, unity, political inclusion   * Wages a winning battle against Covid-19   THE MAN OF DESTINY   Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel emerged as a fulfilment of God’s promise at the appointed […]
News

Niger: Senator donates 1,800 bags of fertilizers to farmers in nine LGs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Mohammed Sani Musa, has distributed three truckloads of fertilizers worth millions of naira to farmers in his constituency.   The farmers were drawn from the nine local government areas under Niger East, which included Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro, Rafi, Suleja, Gurara, Chanchaga, Bosso and Tafa Local Governments.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica