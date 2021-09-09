AUN-API Yola to reach out to Plateau, Kaduna for a peace initiative

The leadership of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), and members of the Adamawa Peacemakers Initiative (AUNAPI), have resolved to reach out to like-minded peace builders and committed stakeholders in Plateau and Kaduna states. AUN -API is made up of prominent religious, cultural, business and community leaders from Yola who have committed themselves to peace work and human development, with special focus on youth and vulnerable populations in the North East region.

The decision to reach out to Plateau and Kaduna states according to a press statement, signed by Daniel Okereke, Vice President, Public Affairs of AUN and made available to newsmen, is to share same peace building model which helps in keeping relative peace in Adamawa. The model the statement added is to enhance the youth, being at risk vulnerable groups through the reintroducing of their outreach empowerment activities with Feed and Read programmes for out of school boys and girls, peace through sports and ICT literacy training. According to Daniel Okereke, “to sustain a peaceful tempo and putting the youths in their rightful perspective, the model will therefore minimise clashes and banditry in states like Plateau and Kaduna and there will be relative peace.”

