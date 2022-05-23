News

AUN produces 33 first class graduates

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA Comment(0)

The American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, has graduated no fewer than 33 first class graduates at its 13th commencement ceremony. Altogether, 266 students graduated in different fields with an advice for the Nigerian youths to per take in the forthcoming general election.

 

However, they have been advised that the only way their voices could be heard is by taking part in elections through voting. The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, gave the advice at the weekend in Yola, Adamawa State.

 

Ambassador Leonard, who was the keynote speaker at the 13th commencement ceremony of the university said: “Participating in elections and electioneering processes is the only way youths and indeed citizens can ensure that issues that concern them and their communities become a priority for lawmakers and elective individuals.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

