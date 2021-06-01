AUN reappoints Ensign as president, harps on academic growth

The authorities of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State, have reappointed Dr. Maggie Ensign, as President/Vice- Chancellor of the private university.

The appointment, according to the university authorities, will take effect from June 1, 2021. Dr. Ensign, who had earlier served as the President/Vice-Chancellor of the university between 2010 and 2017 returned to the United States to take up as the President of Dickinson College, one of the oldest and most distinguished Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States, until she resigned her appointment on May 14.

Chairman of AUN’s Governing Council, Senator Ben Obi, who announced the reappointment of Dr. Ensign, however, said that the Board and Council of the university had the full confident that she has the “very best credentials and experience” to lead the university through this critical stage in its development and pledged their support for her success.

While welcoming Dr. Ensign back to the university, the Founder/ Proprietor of AUN and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, described the decision to ask Dr. Ensign to return to the AUN as the President/Vice-Chancellor as “one of the easiest in recent times” in order that she might “continue the excellent work she had started at AUN.”

He, therefore, charged Dr. Ensign to re-launch and achieve the bold strategic plan she developed for the university in her first seven year tenure, which aimed at building the American style of pedagogy using the latest technology, including a superb new digital library to train new generation of African leaders with a view to finding solutions to the critical economic and social challenges besetting African continent.

