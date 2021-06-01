Education

AUN reappoints Ensign as president, harps on academic growth

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola Comment(0)

The authorities of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State, have reappointed Dr. Maggie Ensign, as President/Vice- Chancellor of the private university.

 

The appointment, according to the university authorities, will take effect from June 1, 2021. Dr. Ensign, who had earlier served as the President/Vice-Chancellor of the university between 2010 and 2017 returned to the United States to take up as the President of Dickinson College, one of the oldest and most distinguished Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States, until she resigned her appointment on May 14.

Chairman of AUN’s Governing Council, Senator Ben Obi, who announced the reappointment of Dr. Ensign, however, said that the Board and Council of the university had the full confident that she has the “very best credentials and experience” to lead the university through this critical stage in its development and pledged their support for her success.

While welcoming Dr. Ensign back to the university, the Founder/ Proprietor of AUN and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, described the decision to ask Dr. Ensign to return to the AUN as the President/Vice-Chancellor as “one of the easiest in recent times” in order that she might “continue the excellent work she had started at AUN.”

 

He, therefore, charged Dr. Ensign to re-launch and achieve the bold strategic plan she developed for the university in her first seven year tenure, which aimed at building the American style of pedagogy using the latest technology, including a superb new digital library to train new generation of African leaders with a view to finding solutions to the critical economic and social challenges besetting African continent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

JAMB directs institutions to begin 2020 admission on Aug. 21

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has directed higher institutions across Nigeria to begin 2020 admissions from August 21, 2020 with first and second choice candidates. In a statement by Head of Media, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB also presented guidelines to the heads of tertiary institutions on the 2020 admission. The guidelines signed and […]
Education

Jonathan lauds varsity over teaching hospital project

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has described the 1,000-bed Teaching Hospital Complex of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU) in Abia State located at Ezinnachi, as a very ambitious project that will change the face of healthcare delivery, not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa in general.   The former President stated this while performing the foundation […]
Education

2020 WAEC: Director predicts mass failure

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Director of Theresa Montessori Secondary School, Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ezeali Igwilo has predicted that the country will record mass failure in the on-going West African Examination Council (WAEC) following the coronavirus pandemic which put academic activities on hold before the commencement of the examination.   Igwilo, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica