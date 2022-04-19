News

AUNT LANDA BETHEL FOUNDATION LAUNCHES “ADOPT A RELIEF” PROGRAM

Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation is proud to announce Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited, as the first primary sponsor of the ‘Aunt Landa’s Adopt-a-Relief’ Program.

The ‘Adopt-a-Relief’ Program is one that we launched as part of our 10th year anniversary celebration, with the hopes of having organizations and individuals, with a passion to help and reach out to people, key into this idea by adopting one of our Relief Programs.

At Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation, we have several Relief Mechanisms, including Free Tertiary Academy – where we empower and train people for free, Free Medic Aid – where we provide free medical services to widows and children, Free Village – our foster style shelter home, where we house victims of sexual abuse, emotional abuse and domestic violence amongst others.

Seeing that the foundation has experienced a lot of growth over the years, which has in turn created room to do more, we decided to open up our arms to get help from the general public. We anticipate getting sponsorships and donations to help us function in a larger capacity.

We are therefore excited to announce that Nepal Oil and Gas Services has come on board as the first organization to actually adopt a Relief Mechanism. Aunt Landa’s Free Village now has support from Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited.

Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited is popularly known for business of production, trading and supply in the petroleum industry. However, they share a common commitment with the Foundation to improve the basic living standard and offer relief to the less privileged.

Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation is dedicated to providing counseling, support, rehabilitation, reintegration services to the physically, emotionally and sexually abused in the society.

In the past 10 years, the Foundation has successfully hosted several Free Market Squares, where the needy gets to buy all they need to survive for free, at the price of the Aunt Landa’s Love Currencies, zero naira wrapped in God’s love.

Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation wishes to publicly express her gratitude for the confidence vested in her by Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited, as we look forward to working together for years to come.

With every donation and sponsorship, we at Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation promise to do more, and we urge other organizations and the general public to be part of our dreams in making a difference, by adopting any of our Relief Mechanisms.

We do what we do because love is an action word!

To adopt a Relief Mechanism, sponsor, volunteer, donate or partner with us, kindly send an email to: aunt_landa@yahoo.com
or call 09094444028.

 

