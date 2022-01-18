Business

AUPCTRE issues ultimatum, joins forces to ground aviation

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has called for the implementation of the negotiated conditions of service of all the agencies’ workers under the Ministry of Aviation, which it said had lingered for nine years.

 

The union stated this to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a letter dated January 12, 2022, and signed by its General Secretary, Sikiru Toyin Waheed, in which all the agencies were copied including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).
Waheed lamented that it was on record that the approved 2019 National Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustments had not been implemented for workers in the aviation industry, adding that this had resulted in sustained agitation by workers in the industry.

 

The union, however, threatened that if “these two issues are not addressed on or before January 31, 2022, the union cannot guarantee industrial peace in the aviation industry.”

For the past one week, the aviation industry has been set on the edge as all the aviation unions have threatened to cause disruptions to services in the sector, which could cripple the sector, should they make good their threat.

Aviation workers under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) have protested against the poor condition of service of workers of the various aviation agencies, which have been on for seven years.

Also, the Association of Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) have called for expeditious review of the condition of service of workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

 

