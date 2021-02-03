Sports

Aussie Open: Players, officials to go into isolation after hotel coronavirus case

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Between 500 and 600 Australian Open players, officials and support staff will go into isolation after a worker at one of the event’s quarantine hotels tested positive for coronavirus.

Thursday’s play at the six warm-up events at Melbourne Park has been cancelled as a result.

But Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said: “At this stage there is no impact on the tournament proper.”

Players will be free to return to competition after a negative test, reports the BBC.

“We will work with everyone involved to facilitate testing as quickly as possible,” said Australian Open organisers.

The Grand Slam tournament, which was pushed back by three weeks to enable players to quarantine, starts on Monday.

Andrews said a 26-year-old man had tested positive for Covid-19 – which could be the UK strain of the virus – after working at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne’s Central Business District.

The security guard tested negative after his final shift at the hotel on 29 January, but returned a positive result after he was tested again on 2 February.

This was one of the hotels where some of the 1,000 players, officials and support staff stayed to complete a 14-day quarantine period on their arrival in Australia.

Andrews said the 500-600 people connected to the Australian Open were deemed to be “casual contacts” of the man.

“This is one case, there is no need for people to be panicked or alarmed,” said Andrews, who announced the state of Victoria would return to some restrictions including masks to be worn indoors.

“We have proved as a state very successful in managing these sort of outbreaks and issues.”

Australia has imposed some of the world’s toughest restrictions over the past year in a bid to suppress the coronavirus.

Months of strict border controls – both internationally and domestically – have helped limit Covid-19 cases to less than 29,000 and deaths to less than 1,000.

Asked about the Australian Open, Andrews added: “We have one case and the decision has been made: the event will proceed next week.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2023: Cote d’Ivoire inaugurates 60,000-seat stadium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cote d’Ivoire have inaugurated a new 60,000-seat Olympic stadium on the outskirts of the capital Abidjan in preparation towards the country’s hosting of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.   More than 50,000 people attended the event in Ebimpe on Saturday when President Alassane Ouatarra commissioned the stadium for use three years before the […]
Sports

Israel Adesanya defeats Paulo Costa via TKO in UFC253

Posted on Author Reporter

Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya has defeated Brazilian Paulo Costa via TKO to retain the Middleweight Championship in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC 253). This is the 20th career MMA victory for the Nigerian-New Zealand UFC middleweight champion. When Adesanya vs Costa kicked off, there was less action in the first round as both MMA fighters traded few […]
Sports

UEFA League: Ter Stegen set for Barca return against Dynamo Kiev

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has officially recovered from his knee injury and is available to play in tonight’s Champions League encounter against Dynamo Kiev. The shot-stopper underwent an operation in August which had ruled him out of the opening weeks of the campaign. Now Diario Sport report that the German goalkeeper has been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica