Sports

Aussie Open: Pliskova points to ring rust as Czech exits in third round

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Karolina Pliskova said she never got into her comfort zone on Saturday as the sixth seed exited the Australian Open following a 7-5 7-5 third-round defeat by Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova at Rod Laver Arena.
Pliskova’s frustrations boiled over in the first set as she received a code violation for racket abuse and was then handed a point deduction for smashing another racket in the tunnel between sets, reports Reuters.
Pliskova told a news conference she had been a little bit surprised at the second warning but that it had had a positive impact on her game.
“I think actually it helped me in the second set because I was (annoyed) so I started to play well,” she said.
After losing the opening set Pliskova raced to a 5-0 lead in the second before the wheels came off, allowing Muchova to complete the victory and reach the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time.
“There was long game for 5-1 and 6-0. I thought she just played little bit better at this moment,” Pliskova added. “Of course, I played quite amazing to 5-0, but then it’s quite tough to hold this level.
“I had chances … on my serve, I just could do so many things better today. I don’t think my game is the top for sure. I don’t want to be too sarcastic and too negative because I just lost.
“The feeling was not great from any of my matches here. I think overall, too many mistakes, too much panic in the rallies. I don’t know if it’s just not having any matches much lately. I don’t feel like safe with anything I was doing on the court.”
Muchova, the world number 27, next faces either Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic or Elise Mertens of Belgium for a place in the quarter-finals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Travel bans could force clubs to forfeit European games next season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clubs participating in next season’s European competitions could be made to forfeit matches if they fail to inform UEFA of travel restrictions. It comes as European football’s governing body said it would publish a list of known travel restrictions between countries before the start of each draw, reports Sky Sports. Clubs would then have […]
Sports

NPFL 2020/21 season: Knocks, doubts trail kickoff date

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

President National Association of Nigerian Footballers NANF, Harrison Jalla, has queried and doubted the December 27 kickoff date for the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL 2020/21 season after several postponements. Harrison the NANF boss queried after the League Management Company LMC confirmed the date asking: “Is it appropriate to commence the league in the heat […]
Sports

Arsenal fancied to beat Leicester

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Arsenal’s poor run of Premier League results away to elite-level clubs continued at Manchester City but they showed enough to suggest they can beat Leicester on home turf.   The Foxes have put in a couple of disappointing domestic displays since enjoying a fast start to the season and are struggling with injury problems.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica