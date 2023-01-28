Sports

Aussie Open: Sabalenka fights back to win first Grand Slam title

Belarusian fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam singles title by fighting back to beat Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final.

In an absorbing contest which showcased the power of both players, 24-year-old Sabalenka triumphed 4-6 6-3 6-4, reports the BBC.

Sabalenka, who won under a neutral flag because of Belarus’ support of Russia’s war in Ukraine, hit 51 winners as her high-risk game paid off in Melbourne.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina was unable to add a second Slam to her Wimbledon title.

 

 

Reporter

