Sports

Aussie Open: Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.
The match was a big test for Williams, who was up against one of the few players on the women’s tour capable of matching her power from behind the baseline, reports Reuters.
“I’m happy to get through that one,” Williams said in an on-court interview. “It wasn’t easy and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. She was teeing off on every shot.
“Even the games that I lost were super close, one shot here and one shot there, and I just felt like, ‘Serena you’ve got this, you’ve just got to keep going.'”
The players went toe-to-toe in an even first set until Williams pounced late to break Sabalenka for the first time and take a 1-0 lead.
The roles were reversed at the start of the second, however, with Sabalenka breaking Williams in her first two service games.
The American, who is chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, clawed a break back but was powerless in the face of Sabalenka’s onslaught as the seventh seed broke once more for a 4-1 lead before sending the match into a decider.
“I lost the second set but the games were so close so I just tried to stay in there,” Williams added.
With the pressure ramped up in the third it was Sabalenka who blinked first, making several errors on serve to hand Williams a 3-1 lead.
The Belarusian broke back and then levelled the set at 4-4 with a hold to love but the pressure finally told with Sabalenka serving to stay in the match trailing 5-4.
Sabalenka double-faulted to give Williams a 15-30 lead and netted a forehand to hand her two match points, conceding the match by sending a forehand long.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has been named the League Managers Association manager of the year. Klopp’s team won the Premier League – the Reds’ first English top-flight title for 30 years, reports the BBC. Emma Hayes recently won the FA Women’s Super League manager of the year award after leading Chelsea to the title. Leeds United boss […]
Sports

FOOTBALL makes me happy, i still pla y with friends –AMUNEKE

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

A former Super Eagles player and former Nigeria U-17 team coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, spoke to ADEKUNLE SALAMI about the current realities due to COVID-19 and the future of the game in Nigeria. Excerpts: How is life in Egypt and how are you enjoying your new role with Misr Lel Makassa? Life in Egypt has been […]
Sports

Europa League: Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Europa League kings Sevilla won the tournament for a record sixth time thanks to victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling final in Cologne. The drama started when Sevilla defender Diego Carlos fouled Romelu Lukaku for an Inter penalty – and ended when Lukaku deflected Carlos’ bicycle kick into his own net. It means […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica