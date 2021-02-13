Sports

Aussie Open: Tsitsipas strolls into fourth round

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas put in a dominant performance to thrash Swede Mikael Ymer 6-4 6-1 6-1 and canter into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.
After a closely contested opening set when Tsitsipas could manage only a single break of the 95th-ranked Ymer’s serve, the Greek raised his level to turn the match into a one-sided affair at John Cain Arena, reports Reuters.
Tsitsipas broke his fellow 22-year-old’s serve twice in the second set and four times in the third while suffering just a single break on his own serve, while Ymer did not help his own cause with 36 unforced errors.
Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2019, will next meet the winner of the match between Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini and Russian Karen Khachanov, who is seeded 19th.

