Austen-Peters features in Glo’s African Voices ChangeMakers

Founder and Managing Director of Terra Kulture, Nigerian arts and culture centre located in Lagos, Bolanle Austen-Peters, will this weekend regale watchers of African Voices ChangeMakers, with vivid accounts of her foray into the arts market.

The Cable News Network’s (CNN) magazine programme is sponsored by data grandmasters, Globacom. Dubbed by the media as “Queen of Nigerian Theatre”, the 52-year-old lawyer, awardwinning film and theatre director, envisioned a new project, an online academy, which has the prospect of raising the bar of theatre in Nigeria.

The graduate of the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree holder in International Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science, worked with the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights in Switzerland, transitioning to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and the United Nations Development Programme. She will be on African Voices ChangeMakers on the DSTV Channel 401 on Sunday at 12.30am followed by repeats same day at 4.30am, 7.30am, 12.30pm and 7.30pm, with further repeats on Monday at 3am and 5.30am.

