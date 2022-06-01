Arts & Entertainments

Austere Imaginary: Exhibition of work by Idahor, Moma, Ogunrosoye opens in Lagos

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Opening and cocktail reception of the forthcoming exhibition, Austere Imaginary, opens on Saturday, June 4, at kó Artspace, Cameron Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Featuring work of three Nigerian women collage artists including Marryam Moma, Mobolaji Ogunrosoye, and Taiye Idahor, the exhibition explores the delicate craftsmanship of paper assemblage through profiling the work of these artists.

 

While the artists’ respective bodies of work represent different approaches and creative statements, each employs precise cutting and placement to create sculptural works that arrive at the liminal space between figuration and abstraction.

 

The exhibition is curated by Lauren Tate Baeza, Fred and Rita Richman, Curator of African Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta Georgia. kó is an Art space is an in Lagos, Nigeria, that is dedicated to promoting modern and contemporary art. kó has a dual focus in championing Nigeria’s leading artists from the modern period and celebrating emerging and established contemporary artists across Africa and the Diaspora. kó was launched by Kavita Chellaram, an art collector and founder of Arthouse Contemporary in Lagos, Nigeria.

 

She has been a major force in developing the modern and contemporary art market in Nigeria. Her exhibitions and projects over the years have contributed to the global recognition of numerous modern African masters.

 

In 2015, Chellaram founded the Arthouse Foundation, a non-profit artist residency programme in Lagos which has organised over thirty artist residencies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I lost my relationship over music career–Ogyny

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Oginni Oluwaseun David aka Ogyny has revealed how he lost a five-year relationship over his decision to stick to music. The entertainer made this known while speaking on the most painful sacrifice he made in his career. “She wanted me to choose another career. As I wasn’t making money yet from entertainment, I was even […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ex-BBNaija housemate speaks on life after reality show

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora, exhousemate of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV, says she experienced a lot of hatred after her stint on the show. Cee-C reflected on how she managed to overcome negative criticisms after the 2018 edition of the show. According to her, the depth of love she got from her “inner cycle” […]
Arts & Entertainments

AFRIMA appoints Salif “A’salfo” Traoré as Cote D’Ivoire’s Country Director

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Committee of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, has appointed Mr. Salif “A’salfo” Traoré as the Country Director of Côte D’Ivoire, West Africa. The appointment was announced recently, in Casablanca, Kingdom of Morocco following the unanimous decision of the International Committee of AFRIMA. According to the Manager, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica