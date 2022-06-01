Austere Imaginary: Exhibition of work by Idahor, Moma, Ogunrosoye opens in Lagos

Opening and cocktail reception of the forthcoming exhibition, Austere Imaginary, opens on Saturday, June 4, at kó Artspace, Cameron Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Featuring work of three Nigerian women collage artists including Marryam Moma, Mobolaji Ogunrosoye, and Taiye Idahor, the exhibition explores the delicate craftsmanship of paper assemblage through profiling the work of these artists.

While the artists’ respective bodies of work represent different approaches and creative statements, each employs precise cutting and placement to create sculptural works that arrive at the liminal space between figuration and abstraction.

The exhibition is curated by Lauren Tate Baeza, Fred and Rita Richman, Curator of African Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta Georgia. kó is an Art space is an in Lagos, Nigeria, that is dedicated to promoting modern and contemporary art. kó has a dual focus in championing Nigeria’s leading artists from the modern period and celebrating emerging and established contemporary artists across Africa and the Diaspora. kó was launched by Kavita Chellaram, an art collector and founder of Arthouse Contemporary in Lagos, Nigeria.

She has been a major force in developing the modern and contemporary art market in Nigeria. Her exhibitions and projects over the years have contributed to the global recognition of numerous modern African masters.

In 2015, Chellaram founded the Arthouse Foundation, a non-profit artist residency programme in Lagos which has organised over thirty artist residencies.

