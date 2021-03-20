AUSTIN EMMANUEL: I’d been removed from movie posters because marketers didn’t like me

Emmanuel has been at the forefront of championing the cause of a new crop of actors whose ideologies challenge the status quo in the film industry. He explained to YUSUFF ADEBAYO in this interview, how his stance has placed him at loggerheads with stakeholders in the film industry.

You’re from Cross River but you speak Yoruba fluently. You as a matter of fact work in the sector of an industry that is predominantly Yoruba. How did you make your way into that space?

Actually, let me just say with God all things are possible. And I have the passion too. So, I go for it.

At what point did you start learning Yoruba?

No. I didn’t have to. I was born and brought up in Yoruba land. So, that is why I can speak Yoruba fluently. I’m from Owode, Idi Iroko.

What was your first introduction to acting? Could you recall the first time you acted?

The first time I acted was like… I was once a production manager. I didn’t start as an actor. I started then as a production manager but I knew deep inside me that I’m an actor but I had to start from somewhere. So, that’s why I started as a production manager. So, along the line I just met some people through being a production manager, they knew me as a production manager and that was when I brought out the real me.

I have conversations with quite a number of people who would say that getting an acting job straight up can be very difficult. So, they tried to start as an assistant director or as a production manager, like you but they have their eyes on getting an acting role, was that the same for you? Before you started as a production manager, have you always had your eyes on acting eventually?

Of course, I have said it before that my intention was to become an actor. But from the look of things I discovered that if I came out directly as an actor, it’s going to be very difficult for me. Being in production made things easier for me, because through that, I met a lot of people. A lot of actors became my friends. That is just the thing about this work. A production manager has a lot of power. Once you are a production manager, a lot of actors will like to mingle with you because you will be there when producers will be casting. So, they want to be your friend. So, that is just the gimmicks about it.

You have mentioned how tough it could be to start up as an actor, could you recount the times when the going was very tough for you with acting even though you started out as a production manager?

The fact still remains that while I was growing up, the challenge wasn’t even much at all. My challenges in the film industry came after I had become a star. That was when I saw a lot of things that made me question myself that even when I was struggling, it was never this tough. So, why now?

What sort of challenges are you talking about?

The challenges are many. Things like challenges with marketers; with a lot of your colleagues angry with you for no just reason. You guys have no grudges; just beefing. Some years back, for almost five years in the industry, no matter how superb the movie might be, it could never sell more than my movie. That alone made a lot of people to create enmity with me. My movies were always at the top while the rest followed. So, that was when the challenges started and it took me so long to recover. They just went to marketers and began to badmouth me; saying a lot of stories against me.

So, you’ve had a situation where marketers would tell producers not to cast you in films?

Yes, they tell them! They say remove him from that movie. They just ganged up. Even with posters; they would say remove him from that poster. I have been yanked off movie posters because marketers didn’t like me.

How did you deal with those difficult moments?

I have a marketer that I built. We started together. He was a nice guy then and still is a nice guy but he was one of them then, and couldn’t betray them. I asked him so many questions at the outset of the challenges. He said nothing. At a time, I produced seven movies with a lot of money and they refused to collect them. While working on those movies, my marketer was watching me. When he could have asked me to stop, he didn’t until I was done making the movies and gave them to him. So, I discovered he wasn’t advertising them and I confronted him and asked why but he asked me not to worry. So, I became confused. Made posters for the movies even though he knew he wasn’t going to release them. This is a project worth 10 million naira. And I didn’t get one naira. It was so serious that I began to travel from one country to another just to relieve myself of the tension. It was what prompted my Southern African tour. I went from Ethiopia to Mozambique, to Zimbabwe, to South Africa, to Namibia and finally ending at Botswana. It when I got to Botswana that I got held down by the pandemic.

So, we are going to talk extensively about your African tour but we are going to come back to that. I want us to take this one stage at a time. I think your breakthrough films is Samora.

Yes. You’re right.

Did you know that the movie was going to be a smashing hit that it turned out to be?

Yes

How?

I just knew it.

As a person, you are cool, calm and collected, but most of the roles you play in a lot of movies do not exactly reflect that. The characters that you play are very unruly, hotheaded and impulsive. How do you switch from Austine Emmanuel as a person to these characters that you play? What’s the

There’s no process, just the camera. Once I see camera, you see me doing my job, but once you turn the camera away, I get back to my real self.

You seem to love your job so much. Do you remember how many movies you have produced yourself?

I’ve lost count. Yes. I have a lot of movies in the market that were released. After Samora, there’s a follow up work titled Mr. White which I really love because while Samora was for the streets, Mr. White was for the corporate people. So, it made the people in both worlds love me.

Was that a deliberate move to say since you’ve given the street what they want, you should give the corporate people want they want as well?

Yeah. It was deliberate.

How much attention do you pay to your process as a filmmaker? As an actor and not as a producer now, how do you decide which role to play when you get job offers?

As an actor, I can play every role. But sometimes, you have to look for your perfect role just to give them the perfect you.

At the beginning of this interview, you gave a vivid explanation of how challenging it is to be in the film industry and I find it quite intriguing because for a lot of people, their challenges come before they become a star, but for you, the challenges cane after you became a star. People reporting you to marketers, blacklisting you practically, shutting down your movies, asking that your pictures should be taken out of posters, do you have friends in the industry?

I have colleagues. Not friends? Yes. I don’t lie.

So, let’s move away from the craft and talk about personal stuff. You are married to Jumoke Kudaisi Emmanuel. You have a very intriguing relationship with your wife. You got to meet her through your mother-in-law who is also an actress. How is the experience of having a family where everyone knows something about the acting business?What is your family get together like? Do you just practically discuss the movie industry?

Yes. We discuss the movie industry a lot when at home. You know the usual gossip between a husband and his wife. It’s usually interesting. So, we talk a lot about the industry.

The flipside to that would be that sometimes in 2016, there was an alleged public altercation with your wife in which you were accused of having an affair with someone, Ola Samuel, an actress…

Ola Samuel is just one of my proteges… because I know where you are going. Ola Samuel is my protégé …

So, there’s nothing between you both?

Nothing!

How about with your wife?

There’s no problem between them

