Body & Soul

Austin Onwumere ends 2020 on great note, shares cars for staff

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

The Man behind flourishing premier real estate network marketing firm, Property World Africa Network, otherwise known as PWAN Group, The Group’s Chairman, Dr Austin Onwumere, is one personality whose lifestyle is worth emulating, and this is because of great virtues deposited in him that makes him make doing right things his priority.

Dr Onwumere is known to be humble, Godfearing, humane and fair in his dealings. It is out of his fairness that he recently made uncommon gesture that earned him kudos and accolades from different quarters because such gesture is not a common event as not many would consider such in a year like 2020.

As a matter of fact, it has remained like a dream to many who heard about it but it is for real that the Chairman actually gifted members of his staff with 14 cars, landed properties, salary increment among others as reward as end of the year gift for their loyalty and dedication to duty.

The unique event took place at the Lighthouse Event Center located within the premises of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ajah. Dr. Onwumere said the gesture was PWAN’s way of saying a hearty thank you to all its hardworking staff, affiliates and partners, for their extraordinary contributions to the sprawling successes of the real estate giant.

Our Reporters

