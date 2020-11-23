Austin Rutherford on What Sets Him Apart From Others in the Industry

Austin Rutherford credits his real estate success to having a positive mindset at the offset of his business. While he doesn’t define success in purely monetary terms, he strongly believes in the benefits of investing in real estate to become a better businessman and have the ability to give back to those that supported him along the way. He says, “Success to me is just having true freedom. Being able to be 100% present with the people I love and care about and taking care of those same people. You can have all of the money in the world but if you lose yourself along the way it is not worth it. Success is being present for those you care about and being able to give back to those you love and those that are less fortunate without having to think about money.”

Austin runs a real estate investment company, a real estate education company, and a data and media company. Motivated to help others achieve this same level of success, he has built his career teaching others how to build and scale their real estate businesses. However, Austin didn’t get there overnight. He notes, “When I was in middle school, I was always hustling, cutting grass, shoveling snow, buying candy at Sam’s Club in bulk to sell at school for a profit, making and selling buckeye necklaces, just trying to make money.”

Austin continues, “My dream was to play in the NBA before I got the real estate bug. I played in high school, but after I went to a prep school in Phoenix, I fell out of love with the game. I started reading books, found real estate, and moved back to Ohio to buy my first house at 20 years old.”

Today, as a 27 year old multi-millionaire, Austin is passionate about teaching others how to build their real estate businesses just as he did. Having seen the value of such an investment in his own life, he wants to return the favor, passing down the lessons he’s learned throughout his career.

Through his real estate education company, Elevate, he’s doing just that.

When asked how he differentiates himself from others in the business, Austin notes, “I am actually doing the business. There are a lot of people selling education that don’t actually do the business. They just act like they do. My team is in the field every day, actively working in the business so we know what is working and what is not working, so when I coach others I can speak from what is working presently compared to what has worked in the past. I also am an open book; I share everything and don’t hold anything back.”

