News

Australia investigates possible link of blood clot case to AstraZeneca vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Australia is investigating whether a blood clotting disorder case recorded on Friday is related to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said.
Australian media reported that a 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with possible clotting days after receiving the vaccine, reports Reuters.
“Investigators have not at this time confirmed a causal link with the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, but investigations are ongoing,” Kidd told a televised briefing.
He added that more details are expected to be known on Saturday.
Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the medicine and therapeutic regulatory agency, has said previously that AstraZeneca vaccine was not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kogi council poll: We won’t use Card Reader – SIEC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Muhammad Bashir Lokoja The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), has said it would not use card readers for the conduct of Local Government Election scheduled to hold on December 12, in the state. The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Maman Nda Eri, stated this yesterda   y, during the commission’s media conference, in Lokoja. […]
News Top Stories

Trouble in Edo as APC ‘takes over’ Assembly, sacks Speaker

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The political crisis in Edo State assumed another dimension yesterday as 17 members of the state House of Assembly announced the impeachment of the Speaker, Frank Okiye. The members, who belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC), elected Mr. Victor Edoror, representing Esan Central constituency, as new speaker. Edoror was a former Deputy Speaker and […]
News Top Stories

Onnoghen: Why Buhari removed me as CJN

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen (rtd), yesterday for the first time after his voluntary retirement made a public statement on why the Federal Government unceremoniously removed him from office in 2019. Onnoghen, at a book launch he attended with his wife in Abuja, revealed that prior to his removal, there had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica