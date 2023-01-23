Sports

Australia Open: Coco Gauf, Swiatek bundled out

Two leading favorites, teenage Coco Gauf, and world number one, Iga Swiatek got bundled out of the Australia Open in the fourth-round match early Sunday morning in Melbourne. Jelena Ostapenko took out Gauff by a 7-5, 6-3 margin, and Swiatek suffered a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Elena Rybakina to record the double upsets of the day in the women’s category. Coco Gauff wept in the interview room, as she lamented her straight-sets exit from the Australian Open, describing herself as powerless on the court as the game drags on ” I worked hard, and I felt really good coming into the tournament,” said Gauff. Swiatek, meanwhile, said that she needed to address her mental game after struggling to deal with the expectation around her. “The last couple of weeks have been hard. I felt the pressure. I wanted not to lose more than I wanted to win. I need to work on that.”

 

