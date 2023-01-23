Australia Open: Coco Gauf, Swiatek bundled out

Two leading favorites, teenage Coco Gauf, and world number one, Iga Swiatek got bundled out of the Australia Open in the fourth-round match early Sunday morning in Melbourne. Jelena Ostapenko took out Gauff by a 7-5, 6-3 margin, and Swiatek suffered a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Elena Rybakina to record the double upsets of the day in the women’s category. Coco Gauff wept in the interview room, as she lamented her straight-sets exit from the Australian Open, describing herself as powerless on the court as the game drags on ” I worked hard, and I felt really good coming into the tournament,” said Gauff. Swiatek, meanwhile, said that she needed to address her mental game after struggling to deal with the expectation around her. “The last couple of weeks have been hard. I felt the pressure. I wanted not to lose more than I wanted to win. I need to work on that.”
Related Articles
Quadri’s makes first appearance in German League Sept 6
Nigeria’s leading table tennis player Aruna Quadri will be making his debut in the Germany Table Tennis League on Sunday, September 6 as the organisers believes his arrival will spark increased interest in the Bundesliga table tennis. Quadri’s TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell will be away to TSV Bad Königshofen and there have been excitement in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Milan beat Genoa to hold Serie A summit
AC Milan will stay top of Serie A this weekend thanks to Friday’s 2-0 win over struggling Genoa after Inter Milan struck first with a 3-1 victory at Spezia. Milan, who are reportedly to be sold to Bahrain based investment firm Investcorp, reclaimed the summit after briefly being bumped down to second before kick-off […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Man United submit mouthwatering bid for Osimhen
English Premier League side, Manchester United have become the first club to submit an official bid for the Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to his Italian side, Napoli. Italian publication La Repubblica (via Napolipiu) claims that Manchester United have made a sensational 100 million euros bid to Napoli for Osimhen. Osimhen is presently the most […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)