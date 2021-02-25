Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news

Australia has passed a world-first law aimed at making Google and Facebook pay for news content on their platforms.

The news code legislation had been fiercely opposed by the US tech giants.

Last week Facebook blocked all news content to Australians over the row, but reversed its decision this week after negotiations with the government, reports the BBC.

Following those talks, the law passed with new amendments which make it possible for key aims of the code not to be applied to Facebook and Google.

However, both companies have now committed to paying lucrative sums to some Australian publishers outside of the code. These deals have been widely viewed as a compromise by the tech giants.

Australia’s law has been seen as a possible test case for similar regulation in other countries to get digital platforms for news.

The amended legislation was passed in the House of Representatives on Thursday, after earlier going through the Senate.

Facebook and Google argued it “fundamentally” misunderstands how the internet works.

What does the law do?

The government argues its News Media Bargaining Code will prescribe a “fairer” negotiation process between the tech giants and news companies over the value of news content.

If the parties cannot reach agreement privately, the value will be set by an independent arbitrator.

Australia says this will help “level the playing field” for news publishers, which have seen profits slump in the internet age.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) – a market regulator – says publishers have had little negotiating power until now because they are so reliant on tech monopolies like Google and Facebook.

However, the amended law requires the government to consider a platform’s existing contributions to journalism – such as commercial deals with publishers – before applying the code to them.

This means Facebook and Google could escape the arbitration process entirely.

What do Google and Facebook say?

The tech firms argue they already help news publishers by driving traffic back to news sites from their platforms.

Facebook and Google simply help people find news content in the first place, the platforms say.

Both tech companies lobbied the Australian government to amend the law, while also pursuing contracts with local news companies.

Google had threatened to withdraw its primary search engine from Australia, but the company recently agreed deals with local media companies including Nine Entertainment, Seven West Media and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.

Facebook’s ban on news content – a threat it foreshadowed last year – was reversed after four days.

But it has since signed at least one deal – with Seven West Media – and is in talks other Australian news groups.

What happens now?

Facebook said it will restore content for Australian users in the “coming days”.

But its drastic action last week has been interpreted by analysts as a warning shot to other nations – such as Canada and the UK – who have expressed interest in Australia’s law.

As more news readership has shifted online, tech giants have faced calls internationally to pay more for news stories hosted on their platforms.

They have also faced increased scrutiny over their power, including calls for them to do more to combat misinformation and abuse.

