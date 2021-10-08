Sports

Australia set World Cup record, Wu rescues China as Japan lose

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Australia continued their relentless march towards next year’s World Cup in Qatar after beating Oman 3-1, notching up a world record 11 consecutive wins in qualifying on Thursday.

Kenya-born Awer Mabil scored the opening goal in the ninth minute while Martin Boyle and Mitchel Duke added to the tally in the second half as the Socceroos took charge of group B in the third and final round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers.

Australia had coasted through the previous qualifying rounds with eight wins on the trot while Thursday’s success against Oman ensured they stayed perfect with three wins from as many matches in the last round.

In the process they overtook Mexico, Spain and Germany who scored 10 straight wins during their qualifying campaigns for the 2006, 2010 and 2018 World Cups respectively.

Australia are level on points with Saudi Arabia but keep their top spot on goal difference in a very competitive group that also has Japan battling for the two automatic spots.

Super-sub Firas al-Buraikan struck the only goal in the 71st minute as Saudi Arabia handed Japan a 1-0 defeat.

It was the third straight win for the Saudis while Japan – who lost to Oman 1-0 earlier in the tournament – suffered a second defeat.

The Saudis, playing in front of a near-capacity crowd at the King Abdulla Sports City in Jeddah, dominated possession from the outset and could have won by more if some luck had gone their way.

However, it was Japan who had the first real crack at the goal but Gaki Shibasaki’s ambitious effort from more than 30 yards was expertly tipped away for a corner by Saudi goalie Mohamed al-Owais.

Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Madu then produced a fine header off a cross from Abdulrahman Ghareeb but Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda came up with a reflex save to foil his effort.

Al-Owais and Gonda continued to excel for their sides before al-Buraikan broke the deadlock with a cool strike.

After coming in for Saleh al-Shehri in the 64th minute, the 21-year-old forward took advantage of a misdirected back pass from Shibakasi, advanced several yards on the left flank, and slotted the ball through Gonda’s legs.

SON STRIKES LATE

In Sharjah, Wu Lei struck twice, including an injury-time winner as China beat Vietnam 3-2 for their first win after two straight losses.

The Espanyol striker kept China’s hopes of qualifying alive with his goal in the fifth minute of added time after Vietnam had fought back from a two-goal deficit.

Tottenham star Son Heung-min scored an 89th-minute winner in Ansanto to give South Korea a nervy 2-1 home win over Syria.

The talisman forward saved the Koreans from what would have been a deeply disappointing draw and means they top group A after two wins and a draw in three matches.

The home team dominated the first half but the two sides went to the break goalless after Syria goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma made several smart stops.

The tide shifted in favour of the home team in the 48th minute when Hwang In-beom shot with his left foot from outside the box, sending the ball into the opposite corner to open the scoring.

It looked as though the match would end in a 1-0 win for Son and his side, but then Syria’s Omar Khrbin scored an equaliser in the 84th minute to stun South Korea.

Premier League star Son stepped forward when his side needed him most, striking the winner from close range.

Iran edged out the UAE 1-0 to remain perfect with three wins in as many matches

Mehdi Taremi scored the all-important goal in the 70th minute in Dubai as the Iranians stayed top of group A with nine points.

Iraq and Lebanon played out a goalless draw at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Osaka beaten by Swiss wildcard Teichmann at Cincinnati Masters

Posted on Author Reporter

  World number two Naomi Osaka suffered a surprise third-round defeat to Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann at the Cincinnati Masters. The Japanese star, 23, lost 3-6 6-3 6-3 to the world number 76, reports the BBC “I have high expectations of myself but there was nothing more I could do to win this match,” Osaka […]
Sports

Copa America: Messi wins first major trophy with Argentina with victory over Brazil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi ended his wait for a first major international title as Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America final in Rio’s Maracana stadium. Messi, 34, dropped to the ground in joy at the full-time whistle and was swiftly mobbed by his team-mates, before being hurled in the air in celebration, as he finally […]
Sports

FA Cup: Managerless Bournemouth shock Burnley to reach q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Managerless Bournemouth reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 64 years with victory at Premier League Burnley. Sam Surridge put the Championship club ahead after connecting with Jack Stacey’s low cross, reports the BBC. Junior Stanislas added the second from the penalty spot after Surridge was fouled. Bournemouth, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica