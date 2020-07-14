News

Australia tightens restrictions amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Australian states on Tuesday tightened restrictions on movement as authorities struggle to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the country’s southeast that is starting to spill into other areas.
With growing fears of a second coronavirus wave nationally, two states extended border restrictions and Australia’s most populous state imposed limits on the number of people allowed in large pubs.
The changes come as scores of new cases were uncovered in Victoria, the country’s COVID-19 hotspot, despite a return to lockdown last week for nearly 5 million people in state capital Melbourne, reports Reuters.
Active cases in the state rose to nearly 2,000 after another 270 infections were detected in the past 24 hours, authorities said, taking Australia’s total number of cases to about 10,000, with 107 deaths.
“We haven’t turned the corner yet. I hope to see that this week, but there are no guarantees,” Brett Sutton, Victoria’s Chief Medical Officer told reporters in Melbourne.
Australia avoided the high COVID-19 casualty numbers of other nations with swift and strict measures, but a spike in community-transmitted cases in Victoria and a rise in new cases in New South Wales has worried other states.
South Australia cancelled plans to reopen its border to New South Wales on July 20, while Queensland introduced a mandatory two-week quarantine for people who have visited two areas in Sydney’s western suburbs.
“Our primary responsibility in South Australia is to the health, safety and welfare of all South Australians,” Premier Steven Marshall told reporters in Adelaide.
New South Wales, which has seen several dozen cases linked to the outbreak in Victoria, said pubs will now be limited to no more than 300 people, responding to an outbreak centred at a large hotel in southwestern Sydney.
Authorities believe 600 people visited the Crossroads Hotel on July 3, when the outbreak is believed to have begun.
“Indoor activity, where people aren’t seated is a huge health risk. It increases the chance of transmission,” state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Coronavirus: Lockdown relaxed in England as 2m rule eased  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from July 4 in England, when social distancing rules will be eased. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a “one metre plus” rule will be introduced. Two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight […]
News

Parties in last-minute effort to beat INEC deadline on Edo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The 15 political parties fielding candidates in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, yesterday, struggled to meet the 6pm June 29 deadline for the submission of the candidates.     Unlike previous elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the names and particulars of the candidates should be uploaded on its dedicated portal, […]
News

Anambra 2021: Lecturers unveil plans to participate in electoral process

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A non-partisan group on the aegis of Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI) has declared readiness to fully participate in the electoral process of choosing the best candidate for Anambra governorship position come 2021.     The group which was inaugurated in 2018 is an umbrella body covering all lecturers in tertiary institutions–Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: