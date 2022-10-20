News Top Stories

Australia warns citizens against travelling to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Australian government yesterday warned its citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria over concerns for their safety. The warning came on the heels of the current massive flooding sweeping across states of the federation and the activities of bandits and terrorists operating in the country.

In a travel advisory posted on its website yesterday, the Australian authorities advised their citizens against making trips to over 20 states and Abuja, the nation’s capital. It, however, advised that on the event that they have a compelling reason to visit Nigeria, they must conduct a thorough study of the routes to use and get professional security advice.

“There have been significant casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure caused by severe flooding. Essential services may be disrupted. Follow the advice of local authorities and check the media for updates. “Reconsider your need to travel to Nigeria overall, including the capital Abuja and surrounding areas, due to high threats of terrorist attack andkidnapping, the volatilesecuritysituation, possible violent civil unrest and high levels of violent crime.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

