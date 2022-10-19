News

Australia warns citizens against travelling to Nigeria

The Australian government yesterday warned its citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria over concerns for their safety.

The warning came on the heels of the current massive flooding sweeping across Nigeria and the activities of bandits and terrorists operating in the country.

In a travel advisory posted on its website on Wednesday, the Australian authorities advised their citizens against making trips to over 20 states and Abuja, the nation’s capital.

It, however, advised that in the event that they have a compelling reason to visit Nigeria; they must conduct a thorough study of the routes to use and get professional security advice.

“There have been significant casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure caused by severe flooding. Essential services may be disrupted. Follow the advice of local authorities and check the media for updates.

“The potential for terrorism, kidnapping, crime and civil unrest remains high throughout Nigeria. If, despite our advice, you undertake travel within Nigeria, research routes and get professional security advice and support before departing.

“Reconsider your need to travel to Nigeria overall, including the capital Abuja and surrounding areas, due to high threats of terrorist attack and kidnapping, the volatile security situation, possible violent civil unrest and high levels of violent crime.

“Do not travel to Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross Rivers, Delta, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states,” the advisory read.

 

