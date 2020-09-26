News

Australia: World needs to know origins of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The world’s nations must do all they can to understand the origins of COVID-19, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, comments that could worsen tensions with China.
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Morrison said an inquiry into the roots of the virus would minimise the threat of another global pandemic, reports Reuters.
“This virus has inflicted a calamity on our world and its peoples. We must do all we can to understand what happened for no other purpose than to prevent it from happening again,” Morrison said via a teleconference video link.
“There is a clear mandate to identify the zoonotic source of the COVID-19 virus and how it was transmitted to humans.”
Morrison’s comments came after similar comments by the prime minister earlier in the year soured ties between Australia and China.
At that time, he led global demands for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. China strongly rebuffed that move, with Beijing’s ambassador to Canberra warning the inquiry calls could sour trade ties.
Since then, China has imposed trade sanctions on Australia. It suspended some beef imports on a technicality and effectively blocked a A$439 million ($308.5 million) trade in barley by slapping tariffs of 80.5% on the Australian import. China has also launched an anti-dumping probe into Australian wine imports.
Meanwhile, Australia called on all nations to share a COVID-19 vaccine should one be developed.
Australia earlier this year signed a vaccine agreement with AstraZeneca AZN.L, with the first batches scheduled to be delivered in January 2021 if trials prove successful.
Australia has said it will share supplies with smaller Pacific Island nations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Trump sows confusion with tweet urging ‘vote by mail’ in Florida

Posted on Author Reporter

  After weeks of railing against what he has claimed are the potential risks of voting by mail, President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged voters in at least one Republican state – Florida – to vote by any means. Trump, who is trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in polls, has repeatedly warned in recent […]
News Top Stories

Attack on Zulum: We’re all vulnerable – Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Nigerian governors said the attack on Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum by members of Boko Haram sect has exposed the vulnerability of other state governors due to “fragility of the country’s security architecture.”   Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a solidarity message to Zulum on behalf of other governors, expressed […]
News

Recruitment: Police screen 70 applicants in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

No fewer than 70 applicants from Anambra East and Anambra West Local Government Areas have so far been screened at the ongoing nationwide police recruitment.   News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that 3,000 candidates, who applied for the position of Constable from Anambra, were to undergo screening which commenced on Monday in Awka, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: