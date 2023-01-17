Australian Open 2023: Nadal, Raducanu move on

British rising star Jack Draper tested Spain’s Rafael Nadal before cramping issues cost him in a four-set loss in the Australian Open first round. Draper, 21, levelled at one-set each before 22- time major champion Nadal, 36, secured a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win.

The world number 38, who has often struggled with physical issues in his burgeoning career, could barely move during the fourth set. “Physically, I’ll be first to say I’m still a work in progress,” Draper said.

The British number three said he was troubled by cramping all over his body and put that down to being “undercooked” after a disrupted preseason.

“First it was the legs and then towards the end I started feeling it my ab/rib. When that happens it is almost game over because it completely locks you up,” he said. “Playing professional tennis at this level is very gruelling so for a young player like myself it will take a lot of time to get it right.

“These are all valuable learning experiences for me and especially playing against someone like Rafa.

