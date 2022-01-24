Australian Open: Barty wins, Azarenka, Sakkari lose

World number one Ashleigh Barty’s quest to become the Australian Open’s first home champion in 44 years continued with a victory over Amanda Anisimova.

Barty, 25, has still not dropped a set in Melbourne this fortnight after a 6-4 6-3 win over Anisimova, who previously beat defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Barty will play another American, Jessica Pegula, in the quarter-finals. Pegula beat fifth seed Maria Sakkari, while two-time champion Victoria Azarenka lost to Barbora Krejcikova. Greece’s Sakkari was beaten 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 by former quarter-finalist Pegula, who is seeded 21st. Azarenka, who won the title in 2012 and 2013, fell to French Open winner Krejcikova 6-2 6-2.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys continued her strong form with victory over Spanish eighth seed Paula Badosa and the American goes on to face fourth seed Krejcikova.

Wimbledon champion Barty is aiming to become the first Australian singles player to win the opening Grand Slam of the year since Chris O’Neil won the women’s title in 1978.

While 32nd seed Alex de Minaur is still in the men’s draw, it is Barty on whom the nation is largely pinning their hopes.

The world number one has been in supreme form, having now won all eight of her singles matches this year.

After beating three top-20 players to win the Adelaide International title earlier this month, the 25-year-old Queenslander has been dominant in the opening four rounds in Melbourne.

On a supportive Rod Laver Arena, Barty was pushed more by Anisimova than any of her previous three opponents.

“The last two years have been extraordinarily tough for everyone around the world and us tennis players have been lucky enough to keep playing,” said Barty, who has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the fourth straight year.

