Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic beats Karatsev to reach final

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Top seed Novak Djokovic overcame stern resistance from Aslan Karatsev to reach the Australian Open final and end the Russian qualifier’s remarkable run.

Despite the world number 114 causing moments of tension, Djokovic had enough quality to win 6-3 6-4 6-2, reports the BBC.

The 33-year-old Serb won the final four games to finally shrug off Karatsev.

Djokovic, who is going for a record-extending ninth men’s title in Melbourne, will face Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.

Russian fourth seed Medvedev meets Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas in the other semi-final on Friday, with both men trying to reach their first Australian Open final.

Neither player has won a major title yet and will face an opponent in Djokovic who is bidding for an 18th Grand Slam to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic has struggled with an abdominal injury during the tournament but showed no signs of the problem against Karatsev.

“This is the best I have felt in the entire tournament. It felt great, I could swing through the ball and no pain,” he said.

“It was my best match so far and came at the right time. I’m thrilled.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Gbolagade Busari, Ex-3SC Chairman Is Dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  The immediate past Chairman of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Alhaji Gbolagade Busari is dead. The journalist cum football administrator was said to have passed on early Monday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. Details of the cause of his death, however, remain sketchy as at the time of […]
Sports

Five sent off as Marseille grab rare win at PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympique Marseille earned a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain after forward Florian Thauvin struck in the 31st minute of a pulsating though ill-tempered match at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Littered with fouls throughout, the clash boiled over in the last minute of stoppage time with referee Jerome […]
Sports

Kalu: Africa capable of producing another Maradona

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

The Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised young people to shun drugs and concentrate on building a vibrant career. Kalu gave the advice while answering questions from a VOA reporter in Abuja on Friday. He said that as far as he is concerned, no good player, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica