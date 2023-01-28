Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic may not have the guile of Roger Federer nor the energy of Rafa Nadal but it is hard to see a tennis player who is as efficiently technical to get the job done on the court as the Serb and he will be gunning for his record-equalling 22 grand slam title when he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Only Nadal with 22 has more grand slam titles than Djokovic who could equal that record with a win over Tsitsipas in Melbourne. Federer sits in third position with 20 titles. Djokovic arrived at the tournament as a divisive figure following the controversy that led to his omission from the competition last year after he entered Australia unvaccinated for the coronavirus. He struggled with some injury problems at the start of the tournament but bounced back this week with dominant displays against Alex De Minaur, Andrey Rublev, and Tommy Paul.

He beats Paul 7-5 6-1 6-2 in the semifinal to reach to his 33rd career Grand Slam final, as he pursues a 10th Melbourne title and a record-equalling 22nd major men’s singles crown. Djokovic earned 1,200 points on the ATP list, so he is currently in second place, behind Carlos Alcaraz, and ahead of his rival in the final. He has 6,270 points, 75 more than Tsitsipas, and whoever wins the Australian Open will be the new world Number 1. The financial aspect is not negligible either. By reaching the final, Novak earned 1,625,000 Australian dollars (1,155,000 US).

The 35-year-old is currently the record holder for money earned from tournaments with $164,786,653, and after the Australian Open he will significantly increase his record. But that is not the only new record that Novak has set, because he has now become the absolute record holder at the Australian Open when it comes to the number of consecutive victories.

He overtook Andre Agassi, with whom he was tied until now, but now Novak has won more – 27, and in the final, he could further improve that figure. In addition, Novak is now about to play his 33rd Grand Slam final and thus overtook Federer by two and Nadal by three finals. Greek third seed Tsitsipas is a familiar threat after their Paris showdown two years ago, while Djokovic knows exactly what it takes to triumph in Australia, having won his first major title there back in 2008. “I have strong memories of 15 years ago, but I wouldn’t have imagined things to have turned out like they have.

I’m so blessed and grateful, marvelling and cherishing every moment,” he said. “I won against Stefanos in Paris, so my recollections are very positive! I was two sets to love down, and that was the first time I came from behind like that in a Grand Slam final, so it was a really physical, mental and emotional battle. “Stefanos has improved a lot and he’s one of the most interesting guys on the tour, especially with his hairstyle…”

